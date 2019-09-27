|
|
NEIA JACKSON Cedar Rapids Neia Jackson, 91, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at St. Lukes Hospital. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at St. Matthew Catholic Church. A visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Cedar Memorial Funeral Home. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery. Neia Jackson was born Sept. 16, 1928, in Kalona, Iowa. She graduated from Kalona High School and Mercy School of Nursing in Iowa City, Iowa. She married Dean Jackson on June 20, 1950. They had five children and made their home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In addition to being a surgical nurse, she was employed by the Cedar Rapids school district and sold television sports advertising for CMF&Z. She volunteered for several years with the Community Health Free Clinic along with the Red Cross and was recognized as a volunteer of the year. She enjoyed many years of traveling all over the world with several of her dearest friends. She was a diehard Iowa Hawkeyes fan and attended many sporting events throughout her life. She also loved animals and is survived by her loving dog, Happy Jackson. Survivors include her children, Cyndie (Mark) Franklin, Kent (Joy) Jackson, Julie (Marc) Meyer and Amy (Chris) Prewett; her daughter-in-law, Julie Jackson; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchilden; a sister, Patty (Ron) Harland; a brother, Larry (Sally) Kern; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Ila Kern; husband, Dean; and son, Kirk. She will be greatly missed by many family and friends. Special thanks to the Keystone Facilities for all the love and care Neia received from the staff during her final years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Camp Courageous, the Cedar Valley Humane Society or a local food bank. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019