NELDA (WILLIAMS) PALMER Adel Nelda (Williams) Palmer, 86, of Adel, formerly of Fairfield, died Jan. 21, 2019. There will be a graveside service at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Henry County on Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. Bill Forton will provide services. There will be no visitation afterward. Attendees are asked to bring a flower. Nelda is survived by her ex-husband, Flordia; children, Kim (Dan) Palmer and Alise Palmer; sister, Laurlee Maudin of California; and great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Leslie Lane; sister, Peggy Entze; and her parents. Memorials may be donated to your church. Nelda was born in Ladora, Iowa, to the Rev. and Mrs. Hugh and Cora Williams. She was among students in 50 states nationwide to receive a nursing scholarship. She traveled around the world, making strong friendships. She was believed in by her family and friends who adored and loved her. She always was available for family and friends in need. She will be missed daily. Thank you to the Boone County long-term care facility for giving our mother such devoted attention and kindness. She was well liked and often had a group of aids in her room listening to her stories. Her son, Kim, and daughter, Alise, were present for her death which was kind and pain free. Also thank you to her friends at the Iowa Methodist Church in Adel.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019