|
|
NELLIE BELL DAVIS Joliet, Ill. Nellie Bell Davis departed on April 13, 2020, at AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, Ill. Nellie lived in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, until 2017, when she relocated to Joliet, Ill., where she lived until her transition. Nellie was born in Atwood, Tenn., on Jan. 8, 1917, to William and Pearlie Bell. Private graveside services will be held on Friday, May 1, at Oak Hill Cemetery. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids is caring for Nellie and her family. Please share your support and memories with Nellie's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020