NELLIE RAINS North Liberty Nellie Rains, 87, passed away peacefully Aug. 6, 2020, at Keystone Place in North Liberty following a long journey with Alzheimer's and other health issues. Private graveside services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Tiffin, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Iowa City Hospice. Nellie was born March 28, 1933, in Williamsburg, Ky., to Lee and Nellie (Ellis) Watson. She grew up in Williamsburg, where she was united in marriage to Paul Rains on July 7, 1951. The couple lived in Corpus Christi, Texas, for a short time, where Paul was stationed after being drafted into the U.S. Army. They later moved to Lincoln Park, Mich., where they lived for more than 50 years while raising their three children. In 2002, Nellie and her husband moved to Tiffin to be closer to their daughter Renee, where Paul passed away in 2009 after a long illness. She recently moved to an assisted living facility, Keystone Place in North Liberty, as her health and memory worsened. She was loved by everyone while living there, as she was an amazing and loving woman to everyone she met. Nellie's favorite pastime was growing flowers and vegetables. Having grown up on a farm, she loved freshly grown fruits and vegetables. Late winter always saw a bunch of starter plants growing in the window just waiting to be planted in spring. She also enjoyed listening to old-time gospel music. Nellie loved family, and time spent with them meant everything. She also loved to crochet and quilt; she made many quilts for family members in her lifetime. Nellie was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Coralville for several years. Church was an important part of her life. She is survived by her daughter, Renee (Scott) Rose of Coralville, Iowa; five grandchildren, Paul Rains, Andrew Rains, Jessie Rains, Sabrina Nelsen and Victoria Rose; three great-grandkids, Frederick Nelsen, Deimos Nelsen and Dominic Rains; and two sisters, Yvonne Vanlandingham of Goshen, Ohio, and Barb (Ron) Ford of Williamsburg, Ky. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul; two sons, Mitchekll and James; and a sister, Shirley Ellison. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
