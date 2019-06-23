NEOMA MAE KEENE Salem, Ore. Neoma Mae Keene, 93, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died June 6, 2019, in her home in Salem, Ore., following a sudden illness. Neoma was born Aug. 24, 1925, in Kinderhook, Ill., the daughter of Raymond A. Hull and Nellie L. (Allensworth) Hull. Neoma left her home in Plainville, Ill., following graduation from high school and was employed by the U.S. Navy Department in Washington, D.C., as a proofreader and typist. While there, she married Robert D. Keene. Before retiring, Neoma was employed as a bookkeeper for D.C. Taylor Roofing of Cedar Rapids. She also previously was employed at Cedar Rapids Block and Kleen Lean/Ralston Purina and was co-owner of the Mount Vernon Road Tastee-Freez. Neoma was a 50-year member of Cedar Chapter Order of Eastern Star and previous member of the All Church Singles Group. Neoma's greatest joy was her love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Bonnie McCallister; and brother, Lyndle Hull. Survivors include her sister, Maxine Lawrence of Wichita, Kan.; daughters, Elizabeth Bogue of Cotton Wood Heights, Utah, and Barbara (Thomas) Sova of Salem, Ore.; five grandchildren, Ronda Satterlee (Vincent) Snyder, Carolee (Connie) Anderson, Pepper Carrier, Stephen Sova and Jennifer (Justin) Miller; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Services and private interment were held at Restlawn Memory Gardens in West Salem, Ore. Published in The Gazette on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary