Neva Griem
NEVA GRIEM Cedar Rapids Neva Griem, 83, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Hiawatha Care Center. Because of COVID-19, there will be no visitation. Services: private. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Keith; daughter, Tracy and husband, David; her son, Tim and wife, Sheila; her grandsons, Zachary and wife, Erica, Brian and Adam; and her great-grandchildren, Walter and Eleanor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Edna Mess; a brother, Neal Mess; her in-laws, Ed and Margaret Griem; and sister-in-law, Joyce Bixby. Neva enjoyed being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed ceramics and embroidery. If you wish, memorials may be directed to First Congregational Church or the charity of your choice in memory of Neva.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
