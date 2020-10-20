NEVA GRIEM Cedar Rapids Neva Griem, 83, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Hiawatha Care Center. Because of COVID-19, there will be no visitation. Services: private. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Keith; daughter, Tracy and husband, David; her son, Tim and wife, Sheila; her grandsons, Zachary and wife, Erica, Brian and Adam; and her great-grandchildren, Walter and Eleanor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Edna Mess; a brother, Neal Mess; her in-laws, Ed and Margaret Griem; and sister-in-law, Joyce Bixby. Neva enjoyed being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed ceramics and embroidery. If you wish, memorials may be directed to First Congregational Church or the charity of your choice
in memory of Neva.