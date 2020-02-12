|
NICCOLE "NIKKI" THOMAS Cedar Rapids Niccole "Nikki" Thomas, 34, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at home. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids. A private funeral service and inurnment will take place at Oak Wood Cemetery in Pella. Nikki is survived by her treasured children, Mikale, Noah and Wrenley; dad, Steve Boyd; sister, Jenny (Duke) DeJong; nephew, Sammy DeJong; niece, Izzy DeJong; grandparents, Ron and Kathy Dieleman and Don and Sherill Boyd; several aunts and uncles; pup, Cappy; many extended family members; and a multitude of close friends. Niccole Ann Boyd was born Jan. 10, 1986, in Kirksville, Mo., to Steven and Debra (Dieleman) Boyd. She attended Kennedy High School, graduating in 2004, then began at La'James College studying cosmetology. Nikki knew at age 6 or 7 that she wanted to become a hair stylist; it was a natural creative outlet for her. Though she continued styling hair, most recently, Nikki worked for Collins Road Chiropractic as a chiropractic assistant. She was a people person, always making others laugh, and enjoyed making her friends and family smile. Most of all, Nikki was a loving mother who cared deeply about her family. She will be deeply missed by all who love her. She was preceded in death by her mom, Deb; and grandmother, Carolyn Dieleman. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Nikki's children. Please share your support and memories with Nikki's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020