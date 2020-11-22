NICHOLAS HOMAN Cedar Rapids Nicholas Homan, 80, of Cedar Rapids, went to be with Jesus, his Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. A memorial Mass and service, with military rites, will be held at a later date. He was born Oct. 4, 1940, to Lillian (Paden) and Dr. Leo Homan in Riverside, Iowa, the youngest son of 10 children. He graduated from Oxford Junction High School and joined the U.S. Army at the age of 17. He proudly served in the Korean conflict. Dad would tell you he was the worst shot, but the best potato peeler the Army ever had. He was honorably discharged and returned to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he met the love of his life, Anna (Mazy) Frye, at Armar Ballroom in Marion, Iowa. They were married on Nov. 3, 1962, and raised two children: Nicholas (Nick), stationed in Tampa, Fla., and Amy of Cedar Rapids. Nick was a machinist and electrician at Welty Way for 40 years. He enjoyed dancing with Mom, playing slow pitch softball, running 5K's, golfing, bicycling the trails of Cedar Rapids, watching sports, but, most of all, he enjoyed following his grandkids activities and being their biggest fan. He had a unique relationship with each one and treasured his time with them dearly. He never met a stranger he could not talk to, he was the eternal caregiver, and always greeted you with a smile and kind word. His consistent encouragement to make the most of every day and his Love for life made him special to all who met him. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Anna; children, Nick (Theresa) and Amy (Rob); grandchildren, Megan, Nicholas, Mitchell, Maddie, Nathan and Tyler; his sister, Barbara (Jim) of Marion; brother, Dennis (Maxine) of Fair Oaks; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials can be directed to the St. John XXIII in Fairfax, Iowa, or Veterans Administration Central Blind Rehabilitation Center, Hines, Ill. Condolences or memories of Dad can be left at broshchapel.com
. Our family forever will be grateful to the Iowa City Veterans Hospital Emergency and ICU staffs and to Dr. William Iverson, who treated Dad for years at the VA with the utmost of respect and friendship.