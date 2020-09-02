Nicholas Lawyer

1/1
NICHOLAS CLINE LAWYER Marion Nicholas Cline Lawyer, 49, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Industry, Ill., passed away at 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 30, 2020, at his home in Marion. He was born Jan. 23, 1971, in Macomb, Ill., to Kenneth "Joe" and Rebecca Toland Lawyer. He is survived by two daughters (with his former wife, Gretchen McKee Lawyer), Maria Lawyer and April Lawyer, both of Marion; and his parents, Joe and Becky Lawyer of rural Industry. He was preceded in death by one brother, Jared Lawyer. Nick grew up in Industry and graduated from Industry High School and Western Illinois University. He moved to Iowa to work for Parsons Technology after graduation. He then became a business owner of Vision Works, which develops computer software. He was a devoted father, avid fisherman and skilled gardener. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Industry Cemetery with Lyle Menke officiating. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb, Ill. Because of COVID-19, please use social distancing and wear a mask, pay your respects so the family can keep the line moving. Memorials may be made to Cedar Valley Humane Society in Cedar Rapids or Indian Creek Nature Center in Cedar Rapids. You may leave condolences and sign the guest book online at www.clugston-tibbittsfh.com.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 2, 2020.
