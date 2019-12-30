Home

Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-362-2147
Nicholas Ray Stark


1929 - 2019
NICHOLAS RAY STARK Cedar Rapids Nicholas Ray Stark, 90, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Higley Mansion where he had been a resident for several years. Private family services were arranged by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids. Nick was born Nov. 28, 1929, the only son of William and Nellie (Lockwood) Stark. In 1950, he married Barbara Mae Dunshee, with whom he celebrated 56 years before her death in 2007. They had three children, Michael, Peter and Kathryn. He served in the U.S. National Guard for a short time and attended Coe College. Nick then joined his father in business at the Stark Insurance Agency, working there until his retirement. He was a respected businessman and a member of the Cedar Rapids Exchange Club. Nick was a compassionate husband and father who loved spending time with family and friends. He and his wife were avid boaters, spending as much time as possible on the Mississippi River. Survivors include children, Michael (Donna) Stark of Cedar Rapids, Peter (Cecie) Stark of Robins and Kathryn Technik of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Nick was preceded in death by his wife and parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the . Please share your support and memories with Nick's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019
