NICK ABODEELY Cedar Rapids Nick Abodeely, 93, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon. Please contact the family directly to inquire about visitation and service dates and times. For those who cannot attend, a livestream of the service will start at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at the following link youtube.com/
calvarycrworship. Burial with military honors will be held in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Nick Eli Abodeely was born Dec. 18, 1926, the son of Eli and Vida Abodeely. Nick proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1948 to 1952, during the Korean conflict. He was united in marriage to Catherine Slaman on Nov. 20, 1955, at Calvary Baptist Church in Cedar Rapids. He was employed by Quaker Oats for 29 years before retiring in 1990. Nick was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church and ushered there for many years. He was an avid jogger up until the age of 86, and he ran in several local races. Nick was a lifelong Iowa Hawkeye fan. His faith and visits with his family were most important to him. Nick is survived by his wife, Catherine; sons, David and Tim (Colleen) Abodeely; two granddaughters, Michelle (Jesse) Peters and Allison (Ryan) Pramberg; four great-grandchildren, Raelyn, Cael, Kaylee and Savannah; and brother, Dr. Fred Abbo of La Jolla, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Emily Aboud and Alice Scollon; and his twin brother, George Abodeely.
