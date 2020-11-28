1/1
Nick Abodeely
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NICK ABODEELY Cedar Rapids Nick Abodeely, 93, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon. Please contact the family directly to inquire about visitation and service dates and times. For those who cannot attend, a livestream of the service will start at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at the following link youtube.com/ calvarycrworship. Burial with military honors will be held in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Nick Eli Abodeely was born Dec. 18, 1926, the son of Eli and Vida Abodeely. Nick proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1948 to 1952, during the Korean conflict. He was united in marriage to Catherine Slaman on Nov. 20, 1955, at Calvary Baptist Church in Cedar Rapids. He was employed by Quaker Oats for 29 years before retiring in 1990. Nick was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church and ushered there for many years. He was an avid jogger up until the age of 86, and he ran in several local races. Nick was a lifelong Iowa Hawkeye fan. His faith and visits with his family were most important to him. Nick is survived by his wife, Catherine; sons, David and Tim (Colleen) Abodeely; two granddaughters, Michelle (Jesse) Peters and Allison (Ryan) Pramberg; four great-grandchildren, Raelyn, Cael, Kaylee and Savannah; and brother, Dr. Fred Abbo of La Jolla, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Emily Aboud and Alice Scollon; and his twin brother, George Abodeely. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved