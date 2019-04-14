NICK J. KIRSCH Cedar Rapids Nick J. Kirsch, 56, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019, at The Avacentre at Brosh Chapel, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW in Cedar Rapids. Nick was born Nov. 19, 1962, in Dubuque, the son of John (Grace) Kirsch. He worked at Solon Heating and Air for 25 years. He loved the outdoors, was an avid Cubs and Bears fan and enjoyed classic rock. He always was the life of the party and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. Nick is survived by his children, Allie and Derek of Cedar Rapids; mother, Grace Kirsch of Dyersville; three brothers and three sisters; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, John. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.broshchapel.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary