Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Resources
More Obituaries for Nick Kirsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nick Kirsch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nick Kirsch Obituary
NICK J. KIRSCH Cedar Rapids Nick J. Kirsch, 56, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019, at The Avacentre at Brosh Chapel, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW in Cedar Rapids. Nick was born Nov. 19, 1962, in Dubuque, the son of John (Grace) Kirsch. He worked at Solon Heating and Air for 25 years. He loved the outdoors, was an avid Cubs and Bears fan and enjoyed classic rock. He always was the life of the party and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. Nick is survived by his children, Allie and Derek of Cedar Rapids; mother, Grace Kirsch of Dyersville; three brothers and three sisters; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, John. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now