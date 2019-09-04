|
NICKOLAS "NICK" HAERTHER Newhalll Nickolas "Nick" Haerther, 32, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., in Vinton. Memorials may be left for the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House or . Nick was born on March 17, 1987, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Brian and Kelly (Schoettmer) Haerther. He graduated from Benton Community High School with the Class of 2005. On Oct. 19, 2013, he was united in marriage to Erin Koeppen at the Avacentre in Cedar Rapids. Nick worked as a forklift operator and warehouse manager before his illness. He enjoyed working on cars and building and fixing things. He also enjoyed video games and was an avid WWE wrestling fan. His greatest joy was his children and attending their activities, as well as spending time with family and friends. Nick is survived by his wife, Erin, and their children, Kaedyn, Siah and Ember "Doobs" Haerther, all of Newhall; his mother, Kelly (Todd) Anderson of Newhall; his father, Brian (Vikki) Haerther of Springville; brother, Andrew Haerther of Cedar Rapids; two stepbrothers, Lane Anderson of Newhall and Cody Bell of West Branch; stepsister, Ashlee Bell of Palo; paternal grandfather, Roger Haerther of Shellsburg; and maternal grandmother, Vickie Schoettmer of Newhall. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, LaDean Haerther. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019