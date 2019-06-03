Home

Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Bellevue - Bellevue
100 N. 6th Street
Bellevue, IA 52031
563-872-4101
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Bellevue - Bellevue
100 N. 6th Street
Bellevue, IA 52031
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Bellevue, IA
Nikolai Michael "Niko" Stielow

NIKOLAI "NIKO" MICHAEL STIELOW Oxford Nikolai "Niko" Michael Stielow, 21, of Oxford, Iowa, passed away suddenly on May 25, 2019. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 7, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bellevue, Iowa. Family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, additional visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, prior to mass at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue. Online condolences www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 3, 2019
