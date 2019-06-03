|
NIKOLAI "NIKO" MICHAEL STIELOW Oxford Nikolai "Niko" Michael Stielow, 21, of Oxford, Iowa, passed away suddenly on May 25, 2019. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 7, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bellevue, Iowa. Family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, additional visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, prior to mass at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue. Online condolences www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 3, 2019