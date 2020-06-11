Niles Theel
NILES THEEL Marion Niles Theel, 93, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on June 9, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Niles is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne, of 71 years; daughters, Wendy Martinson (Duane Dittmer), Patsi (Hal) Gann and Sharon (Joe) Chiaramonte; grandchildren, Matt (Laura) Martinson, Staci (Jim) Schiltz, Gidget (Jason) Hagmeier, Henry Martinson and Katie (Ernest) Frazier; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and his sisters, Wanda Hentges, Bev Fannon and Erma Wulfekule. Niles worked at Roland Wilbert Vault Co. and retired from Wonder Bread. His creativity included wood carving Noah's Ark, Santas, shorebirds, clocks and much more. He also took many family vacations, went fishing and played lots of games with the kids. His famous saying, "If a guy had" a tin can, toothpick, and electrical tape he could fix anything. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed. Many thanks to the staff at Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to his family in his memory at Stewart Baxter Funeral Home of Marion.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
