Nina Johnson

NINA EDWARDS JOHNSON Bettendorf Nina Edwards Johnson, 91, of Bettendorf, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 25, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa, Iowa. Burial will be in Streets Cemetery near Iron Hill in Jackson County. Memorials may be directed to the family. Nina was born Oct. 13, 1928, in rural Jackson County, Iowa, the daughter of Ernest and Goldie (Said) Edwards. She attended Union Grove School and graduated from Maquoketa High School with the Class of 1947. She continued her education at the University of Dubuque and then taught kindergarten through eighth grade at Springdale School in Jackson County from 1947 until 1951. On June 13, 1950, she was united in marriage to John Desmond Johnson Jr. in Maquoketa. They lived in Maquoketa, Sioux City and Rock Island, Ill., before moving to Bettendorf in 1954. John's career was with the U.S. Postal Service. He passed away in 2009. Nina was an excellent baker and fine seamstress. She loved to crochet. She was artistic and creative, and enjoyed music and dancing. She loved gardening, animals and nature. Most of all, she was fair, loyal and kind. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Marla Johnson of Bettendorf; daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Brian Fawcett of Bettendorf; son, Scott Johnson of Cleveland Heights, Ohio; and grandson, William Fawcett of Bettendorf. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Johnny; her parents, Ernest and Goldie Edwards; and sister, Nellie Shady.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
