|
|
NINA LEONE SCHLEGEL Marion Nina Leone Schlegel, 79, of Marion, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 1, 2019. She will be cremated and her ashes will remain with the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home at a later date. She is survived by her husband, Robert; her children, Annette (Jack) Perry, Scott (Jane) Schlegel, Robyn Carter and Michael Schlegel; her wonderful grandchildren, Meggan (Spence) Rubendahl, Scott and Michael Carter, Jillian (Jay) Borschel, Lauren (Allen) Reisner, Jackson Perry and Kaitlin and Matthew Schlegel; her great-grandchildren, Charlotte, McKensie and Tyler Rubendall, Milo, Wilhelmina and Morrison Borschel and Henry, and Harrison and Kitt Reisner; her beloved sisters, Shelby Goetz and Roberta (Ron) Hamilton of California and Denise Daack of Dubuque, Iowa; and in-laws, Sandra Zaslaw (Chuck Cohen) of California and James (Rita) Schlegel of Dubuque, Iowa. Nina was a remarkable woman, whose warmth and loving spirit touched many lives. She cared for more than 57 newborns pending adoption through Catholic charities and was a day care and preschool provider to a large number of area families. Her volunteer work through St. Joseph Catholic Church included companionship to the elderly and support for families with disabled children. Nina also was a talented craftsperson, refinishing furniture and collecting antiques well before it became a popular pastime. She also quilted, macramed and cross-stitched, and was a wonderful and generous cook. Her legendary salsa will be painfully missed as will her lasagna and homemade noodles. Nina knew no strangers and warmly welcomed everyone into her home, a place that now is quieter and sadder for her husband and family pets. The family extends a special thank-you to the staff at Mercy Hospice and the at home caregivers from Right at Home and Home Instead who gave her loving care over the past several years as she bravely fought Lewy Body Dementia. Condolences can be sent to her family via email at [email protected] or at the home in Marion. Please share a memory of Nina at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019