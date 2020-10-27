1/1
Ninette Farrier
NINETTE FARRIER Cedar Rapids Ninette Farrier, 64, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Oct. 25, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. A private family service will be held at Cedar Memorial with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery in Brighton, Iowa. A livestream of the service will be available to view at the following link client, tribucast.com/tcid/69718931, starting at 11 a.m. Oct. 29. Ninette Naomi June was born Oct. 2, 1956, the daughter of Paul and Hideko (Osako) June. She graduated from Jefferson High School and then went on to earn her bachelor's degree in education from the University of Northern Iowa. Ninette was united in marriage to John Farrier on June 27, 1992, in Cedar Rapids. She worked at Gallery Lainzberg and Offices of 230 for many years. Those left to honor Ninette's memory are her husband, John; a son, Robert Farrier; her siblings, Jaye Anthony of Cedar Rapids, Franklin June and wife, Renee of Texas and Allen June and wife, Najoi of Texas; and her father, Paul June. She was preceded in death by her mother, Hideko June. Ninette was a cherished wife, mother and sister and will be dearly missed by her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the American Heart Association or Hoover Elementary School. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
