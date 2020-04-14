Home

Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Tiffin, IA
View Map
Noah Herring Obituary
NOAH HERRING Tiffin Friends may pay their respects to Noah Herring, 15, of Tiffin, from 3 to 6 p.m Thursday, April 16, by driving under the front canopy at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City, where cards and memorials will be received. Please follow the signage that will assist in guiding you. Graveside committal will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Tiffin. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, friends must stay in their vehicles at the funeral home and cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Noah Herring Memorial Fund, c/o Hills Bank, Mail Teller, P.O. Box 160, Hills, IA 52235-9989. Friends are welcome to register and share a memory at www.lensingfuneral.com. Noah was born Nov. 17, 2004, in Iowa City. He was a ninth grader at Clear Creek Amana High School and was looking forward to a future in construction after graduating. Some of Noah's favorite things were listening to rap music, Depot pizza, Sprite and Cheez-its. He enjoyed getting corn nuggets and Snicker Clipper Whippers from Jon's Ice Cream. He loved his phone, playing video games, wearing hoodies and joggers, his pets and Extra Mint gum. He was looking forward to getting his driver's license in November. We are especially thankful for the special mentorship he received from both Brad Fox, principal at the middle school, and Whitney Eister, also from the middle school. Noah will be remembered for blaring his music in the car and shower, his unique vocabulary and his special relationship with his siblings and cousins. Noah is survived by his mother, Lisa Herring; siblings, Shane, Kiya and Lola; biological mother, Melody Peer; biological siblings, Jordan, Ryan, Allison and Alicia; his grandparents, Bob and Linda Herring; honorary grandparents, Glenn and Pat Kasper; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Noah was preceded in death by his cousin, Marco Mougin.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2020
