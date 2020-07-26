1/1
Nola Jean Svoboda
NOLA JEAN SVOBODA Cedar Rapids Nola Jean Svoboda passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Linn Manor Care Center. Family will receive guests from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 31, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories, with a private service to follow. She was born Nov. 6, 1931, to Charles and Margaret Faulkner, and graduated from Roosevelt High School. Nola married Richard L. Svoboda on July 31, 1953. She worked at Iowa National, then later the Cedar Rapids Community Schools. Nola was a member of Olivet Presbyterian Church and Jefferson Booster Club. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, working in her yard and watching her Iowa Hawkeyes. Nola is survived by her daughter, Karen Svoboda; and sister, Dona Naaktgeboren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dean Faulkner; her husband; and son, Kevin Svoboda. In lieu of flowers, please pass on an act of kindness. Special thanks to the Linn Manor Staff and all of her care takers over the last years. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
