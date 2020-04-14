Home

NOLA JEAN SVOBODA Cedar Rapids Nola Jean Svoboda passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Linn Manor Care Center. She was born Nov. 6, 1931, to Charles and Margaret Faulkner. She graduated from Roosevelt High School. She married Richard L. Svoboda on July 31, 1953. Nola worked at Iowa National and later worked at Cedar Rapids community schools. She was a member of Olivet Presbyterian Church and Jefferson Booster Club. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, working in her yard and watching her Iowa Hawkeyes. Nola is survived by her daughter, Karen Svoboda; and her sister, Dona Naaktgeboren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dean Faulkner; her husband; and son, Kevin Svoboda. In lieu of flowers, please pass on an act of kindness. Memorial services will be held at a later time. Special thanks to the Linn Manor staff and all of her caretakers over the last years. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2020
