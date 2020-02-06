|
NONA L. WALKER Tiffin Nona L. Walker, 85, lifelong area resident, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Briarwood Health Care Center in Iowa City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Grace United Methodist Church in Tiffin, where there will be a time of visitation from 9 a.m. Saturday until the services and following during the reception. Memorial donations can be made in Nona's memory to Grace United Methodist Church, Tiffin First Responders or Essence of Life Hospice. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Nona L. Ludwig was born Nov. 9, 1934, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, the daughter of George and Alice (Heim) Ludwig. She grew up in Tiffin where she attended school, graduating from Tiffin High School in 1953. While in school Nona was involved in many school activities, including the girls' basketball team. She had many memories of her basketball days. Some of these memories stayed with her to her final days as she cherished and relished them. After two years of dating, Nona married Ivan L. Walker at the Grace United Methodist Church on Feb. 10, 1954. The first eight months of married life began in Oklahoma as Ivan completed his U.S. Army service. They then returned to Iowa to farm and start their family. Their life together would span more than 62 years before Ivan's death. Farming became a true partnership when they talked about Nona going to work away from home, or she could become the "hired hand" to further the family business. She was there beside him in everything they did, with that smile and work ethic that few could match. She would be the first to tell you how blessed she was with her family, friends and good neighbors. She lived to be around everyone, always the generous and loving hostess. She could cook, bake, garden, keep the kids, Ivan and livestock where it needed to be, and yet could still shoot a mean basket from her glorious days of basketball with the grandkids. Keeping pantry shelves stocked with canned goods from the garden and freezer well-stocked with garden produce and farm-raised chickens were among her hobbies, often providing for church meals as well. She had a true servant's heart and filled many positions and duties with the Tiffin United Methodist Church. She became a grandma at a young age, but it was certainly a term of endearment that she held proudly. She enjoyed babysitting and the many special activities she shared with the grandkids including baking cookies, coloring Easter eggs, carving pumpkins and Play-Doh time. Her family includes her three children, Debbie Bryant, Mike Walker (Elizabeth) and Linda Osbron (Roscoe); grandchildren, Dessie Myers (Mike), Dena Dietzler (Bryan), Rex Bryant (Jessi), Bart Bryant, Bailey Dickey (Brian), Kate Walker, Nick Walker, Jeremy Johnson (Ashley), Wesley Johnson, Jake Johnson, Jacqueline Osbron and Ashley Arbes (Bruce); great-grandchildren, Ian, Audrey, Cora, Jocelyn, Tyler, Max, Evelyn, Taylor, Dane, Nathan, David, Channing, Casen and Lily; and sisters-in-law, Mildred Lovetinsky, Ros Ludwig and Kathleen Ludwig. Nona was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ivan; son-in-law, Richard Bryant; grandson, Alex Myers; brothers, George, Robert and Dean Ludwig; sisters, Phyllis Ludwig and Genevieve Merck; as well as brothers-in-law, Arthur Merck, Orville Walker, Leo Hotz and Jack Lovetinsky; and sisters-in-law, Betty Walker and Velma Hotz.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020