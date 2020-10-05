1/1
Norbert Edwin Regnier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORBERT EDWIN REGNIER Marion Norbert Edwin Regnier, 86, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Ed & Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit at St. Luke's in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, conducted by the Rev. David O'Conner. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Norbert was born Oct. 1, 1934, in Ghent, Minn., the son of Phillip J. and Evelyn L. (Wyffels) Regnier. He graduated from Lynd High School and then served honorably in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1957. Norbert went on to study at Brown Institute in Minneapolis, where he met his future wife at a dance. He was united in marriage to Mary Elizabeth Sirek on May 14, 1960, in Veseli, Minn. The couple then moved to Marion, Iowa. To this union two sons were born. He worked for Rockwell Collins as an electronics technician, retiring in 1989. Norbert enjoyed dancing, big band music, watching Westerns, football and basketball. He especially enjoyed gardening with his wife, cooking, and tending to his yard and two apple trees. Norbert is survived and lovingly remembered by his two sons, Kenneth and Kevin Regnier, both of Marion; and one brother, James Regnier of Marshall, Minn. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Regnier, in 2012, and four siblings, Eileen, Delores, Gerald and Elroy. Please share a memory of Norbert at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved