NORBERT EDWIN REGNIER Marion Norbert Edwin Regnier, 86, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Ed & Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit at St. Luke's in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, conducted by the Rev. David O'Conner. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Norbert was born Oct. 1, 1934, in Ghent, Minn., the son of Phillip J. and Evelyn L. (Wyffels) Regnier. He graduated from Lynd High School and then served honorably in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1957. Norbert went on to study at Brown Institute in Minneapolis, where he met his future wife at a dance. He was united in marriage to Mary Elizabeth Sirek on May 14, 1960, in Veseli, Minn. The couple then moved to Marion, Iowa. To this union two sons were born. He worked for Rockwell Collins as an electronics technician, retiring in 1989. Norbert enjoyed dancing, big band music, watching Westerns, football and basketball. He especially enjoyed gardening with his wife, cooking, and tending to his yard and two apple trees. Norbert is survived and lovingly remembered by his two sons, Kenneth and Kevin Regnier, both of Marion; and one brother, James Regnier of Marshall, Minn. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Regnier, in 2012, and four siblings, Eileen, Delores, Gerald and Elroy. Please share a memory of Norbert at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.