NORBERT H. NEIRA Cedar Rapids Norbert H. Neira, 82, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. A private gathering to celebrate his life will be held at the Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom. A private graveside service will follow the gathering at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Norbert was born on Oct. 22, 1937, in Progresso, Ecuador, the son of Norberto and Rosa (Seli) Neira. He was united in marriage to Constance Louise Ahrens in 1965, and she preceded him in death in 2000. He married Virginia Peet on March 20, 2004. Norbert worked as a machinist at Nissen Corporation for 31 years. He then worked for Cedarapids, Inc. for another 4 1/2 years. Norbert was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Marion and a former member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. He was a founding member of the Cedar Rapids Latin Club. Norbert loved spending time with his family. His three boys and grandchildren brought him great joy. Norbert loved spending time with his close friends. They spent time hunting, watching Iowa Hawkeyes football and celebrating together. Survivors include his wife, Virginia of Roscoe, Ill.; three sons, Nicholas (Sue) Neira of Kansas City, Mo., David (Jennifer) Neira of Walford and Scott (Nicole) Neira of Iowa City; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Fulvia Sanchez of Ecuador; sister-in-law, Cecilia Neira of Ecuador; stepson, Scott (Susie) Peet of Abingdon, Ill.; two stepdaughters, Wendy (Eric) Guile of Roscoe, Ill., and Julie (Bruce) Wolf of Cedar Rapids; and other extended family members. Preceding him in death were his parents; first wife, Constance; one brother, Enrique Neira; and two sisters, Rosita Luzuriaga and Doria Frias. Online condolences are welcome at www.cedarmemorial.com
