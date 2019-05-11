NORBERT M. KRUCKENBERG Lowden Norbert M. Kruckenberg, 90, of Lowden, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Clarence Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 13, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowden with the Rev. Daniel Redhage officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence on Sunday, May 12. Norbert was born in Lowden, Iowa, Feb. 2, 1929, the second oldest of seven children to Paul and Selma (Licht) Kruckenberg. He was baptized into the Christian faith on Feb. 17, 1929, and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church on April 18, 1943, where he was a lifelong member and served on various boards. He attended Trinity Lutheran School for 8 years and graduated from Lowden High School in 1947. Norbert married Bonnie Steinke on June 1, 1957, in Lowden. She passed away on March 15, 1984. He farmed for several years before working at Rex Feed & Elevator in Lowden and later River Valley Cooperative in Clarence. Norbert served in the U.S. Army in 1953 to 1954 with a tour of duty in Germany. He was a longtime active member of Lillis-Deerberg American Legion Post 366 of Lowden and served as treasurer for many years. Norbert also was a member of the Lowden Volunteer Fire Department for many years and an avid Cubs fan. Norbert is survived by daughters, Karma and Korine of Lowden; brothers, Merlon and Robert of Lowden and George of West Des Moines; sister, Lorna (Waldemar) Bergdolt of Perryville, Mo.; and sister-in-law, Rozella Steinke of Lowden; 12 nieces and nephews and 22 great-nieces and -nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bonnie; infant son, Loren; sisters, Roberta and Leanne (husband, Leonard Sellnau); and brother-in-law, Harold Steinke. Memorials in Norbert's name may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowden. Please direct online condolences to www.chapmanfh.com. Published in The Gazette on May 11, 2019