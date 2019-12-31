|
NORMA A. YOUNG Iowa City Norma A. Young, 98, of Iowa City, died on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Bird House-Hospice Home of Johnson County. Norma's family includes her two daughters, Susan Bennett (Kirk) and Nancy Swaney (Larry); four grandchildren, Christine Swaney, Sarah Swaney, Daniel Bennett and Karen Jackson; and five great-grandchildren, Matthew Culver, Joseph Culver, Jacob Swaney, Sienna Jackson and Aden Jackson. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Howard young and son, Michael Young. No public services are planned. If you wish to send a thought, memory or condolence to her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Norma's family and her arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019