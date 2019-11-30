|
|
NORMA BERNIECE (GRANNAN) HAMES Marion Norma Berniece (Grannan) Hames, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, after a brief illness with her family at her side. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Marion. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Antioch Christian Church, 433 Cross Rd., Marion, Iowa. Burial will follow at Oak Shade Cemetery, Marion, Iowa. Norma was born in Washington, Ind., and graduated from the local Washington High School there. She attended St. Mary of the Woods and University of Indiana before joining the Women's Army Corps. Cpl. Grannan was stationed in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and served as a reporter for the base newspaper. She covered many subjects as a journalist, her favorite being the handsome master sergeant, Curt Hames. Norma married the love of her life, Curt, in 1957, and they had three children. In 1967, when Curt was promoted to command sergeant major, the entire family moved to Bangkok, Thailand, for a two-year tour of duty. In 1969, when Curt retired from the military, the family moved to Marion, Iowa, where Curt and Norma started Hames — The Homes People, a successful business to this day. Norma was a respected businesswoman who worked tirelessly to provide affordable, quality homes for more than 14,000 families in Eastern Iowa. Together with Curt, she helped to create and change legislation for the betterment of the manufactured housing industry. Norma loved to learn and did so by traveling with Curt to many faraway places. One of her most favorite cities to visit was London, where she and Curt would spend months at a time exploring and having grand adventures. Las Vegas was her home away from home, where she was able to practice and perfect her passion of playing blackjack. Norma loved to play in blackjack tournaments and tied for first place on her 85th birthday with her children watching and cheering her on. She appreciated art, especially regional painters, as well as the performing arts. Norma's favorite theater production was the musical "Cats." She enjoyed many, many productions in London's West End, Las Vegas and locally. Norma delighted in bringing her children and grandchildren with her to the theater and sharing the magic of live productions with them. Norma was a devout Christian and a member of Antioch Christian Church. Norma's family was the center of her world. She cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Holidays and family gatherings were full of good food, generous gifts and lots of love. She is survived by her children, Troy C. (Sandi) Hames III, Barbara (Dan Bryant) Hames-Bryant and Cynthia Hames (Charles Tomes); 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Troy C. "Curt" Hames Jr.; parents, Cletus James Grannan and Berniece DeLean (Griffith) Grannan; and brothers, James Roger Grannan and Richard Max Grannan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Antioch Church in Marion. The Hames family would like to thank Natasha, Ann, Becky and Pastor Michael from St. Luke's Hospice, along with the entire staff of Keystone Cedars for their compassion and service. Please share a memory of Norma at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019