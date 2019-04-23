NORMA J. (AKA SLOANE) CHIARAMONTE Cedar Rapids Norma J. (aka Sloane) Chiaramonte passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. There will be a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, April 26, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church by Father Christopher Podhajsky. Mrs. Chiaramonte was a member of Immaculate Conception Church for more than 60 years. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Born in Dyersville, Iowa, she was the daughter of Leo and Loretta (Tobin) Soppe. She was married to Joe Chiaramonte in 1952. They later divorced. She is survived by eight children: Ann (Michael) Herzberger, Lyn Chiaramonte, Jane Chiaramonte, Dina (Michael) Fox and Toni (Tony) Kautz, all of Cedar Rapids, Joe (Sharon) Chiaramonte Jr. of Marion, Gail Chiaramonte of Des Moines and David (Sharon) Chiaramonte of Spring Hill, Fla. Three sisters also survive her: Kathleen Scherrman of Colorado, Velma (Mick) McMahon and Janet (Jack) Felderman of Dubuque. Two sisters, Wilma Nugent Card and Mary Anne Donnelly, preceded her in death, as did her brothers-in-law, John Donnelly and James Scherrman; and her son, Michael. She also is survived by her 15 grandchildren, Katie (Bernard) Frazier, Jennifer (Mike) Sebetka, Ryan Herzberger, Shae (Bree) Ary, Savanah (Travis) LaKose, Revan Chiaramonte, Taylor and Carly Fox, Natalie, Nicole, Vincent, Vanessa and Tiffany Chiaramonte, Krystal Gaudig and Jacy Jean Chiaramonte. Twenty-three great-grandchildren also survive. Norma was employed for almost 30 years by the Cedar Rapids Community School District, eight years at Metro High School and 21 years at Washington High School. She throroughly loved being a secretary and was always happy working for Dr. Ralph Plagman, Washington High School principal. She was a charter member of the Classified Employee Council, served on the calendar committee and the public relations advisory committee, was a past president and past secretary to the Cedar Rapids Association of Educational Office Professionals (CRAEOP), a past member of the Iowa Association of Educational Office Professionals (IAEOP) and of the National Association of Education Office Professionals (NAEOP). She loved the Chicago Bulls, disliked Kobe and LeBron, and enjoyed playing poker with Rose, Liz, Kay, Shirley, Karen and Jack. She was a lifelong reader, especially in the mystery genre. She never "met" a casino she didn't like. She spent many enjoyable (and sometimes lucrative) hours playing cards and bingo. Her children were her pride and joy. Nothing gave her more pleasure than a movie with one or two of them, playing Liverpool Rummy with them, or enjoying dinner/breakfast with as many of them as possible! "Nine" was never as close to 10 as it was to Mom! Memorials can be made to Birthright in Cedar Rapids or to the family in care of Joe Chiaramonte, 1675 James Dr., Marion, IA 52302. Please share your support and memories with Norma's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. "… Grieve not, nor speak of me with tears, but laugh and talk of me as if I were beside you…I loved you so - 'twas heaven here with you." Published in The Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary