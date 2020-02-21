Home

Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
Norma I. Sanders


1939 - 2020
NORMA I. SANDERS Cedar Rapids Norma I. Sanders, 80, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the funeral home. Burial: Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Norma was born Nov. 15, 1939, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Everett and Lois (Wilaby) Brown. She married Lorenz Sanders on April 22, 1958. When Norma was younger she worked in laundry services but went on to Rockwell Collins for 25 years. She loved visiting with friends during Sunday morning breakfast at various restaurants. Norma and Lorenz had an open door policy at their home. Everyone was welcome and their home was your home. Norma will be missed by everyone who knew her and loved her. Survivors include her loving husband of 61 years, Lorenz; children, Brenda (Steve) Thune of Waterloo, Deb Curley (Tom Peifer) of Cedar Rapids and Theresa "Fuzz" Tatro of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ruth Ann Floyd of Cedar Rapids, Mary Jo Patrick of Oklahoma and Steven (Karol) Brown of Covington; in-laws, Tina Brown of Nebraska and Ronald Benson of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Lois; stepfather, Jerry White; siblings, Glen, Robert and Frank Brown and Sharon Benson; son-in-law, Edward Tatro Jr., and brothers-in-law, Lyle Floyd and Calvin Patrick. Please share a memory of Norma at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020
