NORMA J. GAGE Cedar Rapids Norma J. Gage, 88, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at her home. Private family services at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Entombment at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the State Room at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields are required. Survivors include a daughter, Andrea (Scott) Nienow of Cedar Rapids; and two sons, Brian of Cedar Rapids and Brad (Angela) of Urbandale. She also is survived by four grandchildren, Grace, Scarlett, Anne and Ian. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Melvin. Norma was born Nov. 25, 1931, in LaCrosse, Wis., the daughter of Harry and Alma (Yeoman) Weaver. She graduated from Logan High School in LaCrosse and later from the University of Wisconsin, LaCrosse, in 1957 with a degree in education. She married Dr. Melvin C. Gage on June 12, 1960, in LaCrosse. Norma was a teacher in the Cedar Rapids School System and retired from teaching after many years of service. She was a faithful member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Elizabeth Circle and served on the Board at the Ellis YMCA. Norma enjoyed gardening and time with her friends and beloved family. She forever will be remembered as a caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend and teacher whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be given to St. Paul's United Methodist Church or the American Parkinson's Foundation. Please leave a message or tribute to Norma's family our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com
