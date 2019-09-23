|
|
NORMA J. LEINEN Keota Norma J. Leinen, 86, of Keota, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at her home. Norma was born Nov. 5, 1932, in Monticello, to Francis and Mae (Keating) Fagan. She graduated from St. Martin's High School in Cascade and Mount Mercy Junior College. Norma then worked at the Linn County Assessor's Office for three years. On Sept. 1, 1956, she married John Arthur Leinen at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Temple Hill. The couple lived and farmed in the South English area until moving into Keota in 1988. Norma was a member of Holy Trinity Parish and the Altar and Rosary Society. She enjoyed cards, gardening, yard work, cleaning and her grandchildren. Survivors include two children, Robert (Janice) Leinen of North English and Mary Sue (Kevin) Bouslog of South English; four grandchildren, Travis (Janelle) Bouslog, Erin (Ryan) Huck, Tyler (Emily Westhoff) Bouslog and Christopher John (Ashley Klipp) Leinen. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Art, in 2010; brother, Merlin Fagan; and triplet sisters in infancy. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Holy Trinity Parish-St. Mary Catholic Church in Keota with Father Robert Lathrop officiating. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemeteries-St. Elizabeth Cemetery in Harper. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Powell Funeral Home in Keota, where there will be a vigil service at 4 p.m. A memorial fund has been established for the Camp Courageous and the Keota Veterans Memorial. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Keota is caring for Norma and her family. Tributes may be made at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019