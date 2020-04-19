Home

Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Norma J. (Hall) Tyler

Norma J. (Hall) Tyler Obituary
NORMA J. (HALL) TYLER Marion Norma J. (Hall) Tyler, 87, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha. The family will not be having public services at this time because of state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Norma was born Oct. 25, 1932, in Stratford, Iowa, the daughter of Edgar and Myrtle (Luth) Hall. She graduated from Stratford High School and the American University of Beauty in Des Moines. Norma was united in marriage to M. Duane Tyler in Fort Dodge, Iowa. She was employed at Younkers in Fort Dodge, where she met Duane, Hall's Photo and Jubilee Bowling Center. Norma was a member of the Marion American Legion Auxiliary Unit 298, Women's Bowling Association and the WIBC Hall of Fame. She loved to go to casinos, do crossword puzzles, play cards and have a beer. Norma loved to bowl and was proud to be a 600 bowler. She was passionate about the American Legion family and devoted many, many hours working in the Legion kitchen. Norma kept in contact with her sisters and talked with them daily. She loved her grandchildren so very much. Norma was stubborn, determined and independent. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughters, Kathy (John) Hughes of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Cyndy (Steve) Hilby of Sun Lakes, Ariz.; grandchildren, Nicki (Desi Shoo) Tyler, Angie (Dan) Gwilt, Matt (Sarah) Hilby, Kate Hilby (Neal Mulville) and Lisa (Mark) Ebeling; great-grandchildren, Emma, Mason, Ward, Joshua, Jenna and one expected in July; her partner, Albert Etzel of Marion; sisters, Ila (Bill) Nelson of Laguna Hills, Calif., and Dorothy (Verlyn) Westrum of Webster City, Iowa; brother, Marvin (Ann) Hall of Beeville, Texas; sister-in-law, Diane Hall of Loveland, Colo.; many nieces and nephews; and her cat, Libby. Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane; beloved son, Rob; and brother, Daryl Hall. Memorials in Norma's memory may be directed to the Marion American Legion Auxiliary. Please share a memory of Norma at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020
