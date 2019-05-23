NORMA JEAN FETTER Toledo Norma Jean Fetter, 85, of Toledo, Iowa, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics surrounded by her family. Services are 1 p.m. Friday, May 24, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Tama. Burial will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelsea. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Norma was born Jan. 23, 1934, to Clarence and Vivian (Atchison) Brecht, the eldest of four children. She married her high school sweetheart Philip Fetter on April 7, 1958, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Tama. After Phil completed his military service, they moved to the family farm outside Chelsea, which was later known as "Fetterville," where they raised their 10 children. In later years, Norma worked for local Chelsea businesses and then for Meskwaki Casino until her retirement. Norma was known for her baked goods, especially her kolaches. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Chelsea and then St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Tama after her move to Toledo. She is survived by her children, Michelle (John) Potter of Des Moines, Robin (Tom) Brown of Cedar Rapids, Debora (Randy) Reinarts of Sleepy Eye, Minn., Annette (Craig) Jeffers of Blairsburg, Jill (Dan) DeRycke of Victor, Philip (Nora) Fetter of Cedar Rapids, Amanda (Walter) Kalinay of Marshalltown, Monica of Cedar Rapids and Joseph (Jeanne) Fetter of Schaumburg, Ill.; several grandchildren, step-grandchildren and two great-granddaughters; sister, Pauline; and sisters-in law, brother-in-law, aunts, several nieces, nephews and friends. Norma is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Phil; son, Dominic; brothers, Carl and Bob. Published in The Gazette on May 23, 2019