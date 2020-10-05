1/1
Norma Jean (Sbiral) Kremer
NORMA JEAN (SBIRAL) KREMER Cedar Rapids Norma Jean (Sbiral) Kremer, 75, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at home. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, officiated by Deacon Robert of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Monday, Oct. 5. Norma was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Kremer; their companion pup, Scooter; as well as her parents; and brother. She is survived by children, Raeline Netolicky, Robert (Rica) Kremer, Jessica Kremer and Sarah Kremer; grandchildren, Robert Netolicky, Erin Netolicky, Meikaella Neal, Toby Neal and Alexis Jensen; and her very special companion, Lacy. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 5, 2020.
