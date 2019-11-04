Home

NORMA JEAN SCHMITT Cedar Rapids Norma Jean Schmitt, 86, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Cedar Hills Community Church in Cedar Rapids with the Rev. Alan Crandall officiating. Interment will be held at Dubuque Memorial Gardens in Dubuque. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous. Norma was born Dec. 15, 1932, in Dubuque, the daughter of Arthur John and Winnifred (Baumgartner) Farley. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School with the Class of 1950. Norma lived and raised her family in Oelwein from 1956 until 2009. She worked as an administrative assistant with the Oelwein School District and Husky Hub for 26 years. She was a caring, devoted and selfless mother, who devoted her life to her family. She loved spending time with her family and friends, she enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow up and participate in their activities. Norma moved to Cedar Rapids in 2009, where she was actively involved in Bible study at Cedar Hills and enjoyed volunteering at the Cedar Hills Food Pantry. She is survived by her children, Diana (Dan) Richardson of Cedar Rapids, Darryl (Brenda) Schmitt of Rosemount, Minn., and Ron (Mignonne) Schmitt of Urbandale; eight grandchildren, Jason (Piper) Gloede of Cedar Rapids, Chad (Lindsay) Gloede of Cedar Rapids, Corey, Anthony and Megan Schmitt, all of Rosemount, Minn., Jacob, Joseph and Jackson Schmitt, all of Urbandale; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Janice Becker of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and her brother, James (Mary) Farley of Arvada, Colo.. In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her son, Thomas; and her brothers, John and Dick Farley. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
