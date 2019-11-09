|
NORMA JEAN WATKINSON West Branch Norma Jean Watkinson, 87, of West Branch, died unexpectedly Nov. 7, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, Iowa City. A Celebration of Life will be held Nov. 10 at the Kirkwood Room, 515 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City, from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to The Salvation Army. Survivors include her husband, Evan Watkinson of West Branch; four children, Donnie of Lone Tree, Iowa, Mike (Lori) of Apple Valley, Minn., Jerry (Shirley) of Davenport, Iowa, and Jeff (Barb) of Dyersville, Iowa; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and an adopted brother, John. She was preceded in death by her parents, Asa and Marie (Etter) Goldesberry; one sister, Barb; two children, Charlie and Peggy; and a great-grandson, Wyatt. For a full obituary, please visit www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019