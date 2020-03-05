|
NORMA L. REW Iowa City Norma L. Rew, 98, of Iowa City, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa City. Sunday parking ordinance in effect for streets around the church. Graveside services will be later that day, at 2 p.m., at the Scott Township Cemetery near Winfield, Iowa. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Memorial donations can be made in her memory to Essence of Life Hospice or the First United Methodist Church. To share a memory, thought or condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. A complete obituary will appear soon in this newspaper.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020