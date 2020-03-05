Home

Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Scott Township Cemetery
near Winfield, IA
View Map
Norma L. Rew

Norma L. Rew Obituary
NORMA L. REW Iowa City Norma L. Rew, 98, of Iowa City, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa City. Sunday parking ordinance in effect for streets around the church. Graveside services will be later that day, at 2 p.m., at the Scott Township Cemetery near Winfield, Iowa. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Memorial donations can be made in her memory to Essence of Life Hospice or the First United Methodist Church. To share a memory, thought or condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. A complete obituary will appear soon in this newspaper.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
