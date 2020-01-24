|
|
NORMA LOUISE LANGE Marion Norma Louise Lange of Marion, formerly of Burlington, passed peacefully into heaven on Jan. 19, 2020, into the arms of her husband and sisters. Norma was born Feb. 24, 1927, the daughter of Elizabeth and Willie Ray Barrett. After high school graduation, Norma and three of her girlfriends joined the war effort and worked at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. After the war and the death of her first husband, she returned to the Midwest and worked at Shaffer Pen Co. and Iowa National Insurance Co. She married Clifford Lange in 1955 in Burlington, Iowa. They had two children: Gloria (Terry) Jackson and William (Lee) Lange. She also is survived by her sister, Katherine Burton; brother, Ray Barrett; brother-in-law, Bernard Fitch; many nieces and nephews; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Norma moved to Cedar Rapids to be closer to her family. She was a resident of the Village Place, where she made many friends and was an avid member of the puzzle and card groups. She attended Hope United Church in Hiawatha. Norma will join in heaven her husbands, Lester and Clifford; her parents; sisters, Jean, Wilma and Alma; and several nephews. Norma was a quiet woman who enjoyed family gatherings and time with friends. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her, her quiet laughter and sly smiles. Her mantra was love, happiness and kindness to one another. The family greatly appreciates the loving care she received from the staff and residents of Village place. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Village Place or Hope United Church in her memory. Please join the family in a celebration of Norma's life from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Villages of Marion (345 Marion Blvd.) Burial will be in Burlington next to her husband, Clifford.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020