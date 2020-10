NORMA NOVOTNY Traer Norma Novotny, 90, of Traer, died Oct. 19, 2020, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. The funeral will be on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer with burial to follow at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery. The visitation will be on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Overton Funeral Home in Traer from 4 to 7 p.m. All guests are asked to wear a mask. Overton Funeral Home in Traer is handling the arrangements. www.overtonfuneralhomes.com