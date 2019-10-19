Home

NORMA J. ORCUTT-BAUM Manchester Norma J. Orcutt-Baum, 84, of Manchester, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Private family burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Earlville. Arrangements by Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville. Norma was born Nov. 6, 1934, to Herman and Dora (Haynes) Hawker in Earlville, Iowa. On Oct. 23, 1951, Norma married Elmer Orcutt at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Elmer passed away in 1999. Norma wed Clarence "Doc" Baum Sr. on July 21, 2004, in Manchester. Norma worked at the Ertl Toy Co., Good Neighbor Home and the Meadows. She enjoyed fishing, dancing to country western music and writing poetry. Norma is survived by her children, Sheryl Sprague of Quasqueton, Doug (Joette) Orcutt of Earlville, Cathy Orcutt of Livingston, Texas, and Brad (Val) Orcutt of Lake Elizabeth, Calif.; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Norma was preceded in death her parents, Herman and Dora Hawker; husband, Elmer Orcutt; husband, Clarence Baum Sr.; brother, Lamoine "Bud" Hawker; and sister, Delores (Bill) Robinson. Please share a memory of Norma at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 19, 2019
