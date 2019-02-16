NORMA JEANNE STRENG Cosgrove Norma Jeanne Streng, 82, lifelong resident of Cosgrove and Homestead, died suddenly Feb. 13, 2019, at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Cosgrove. Father Robert Cloos will officiate. Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Cosgrove Institute, adjacent to St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2009 400th St. SW in Cosgrove (Oxford address). Burial will be at St. Peter's Cemetery. Following the burial, there will be a luncheon at The Cosgrove Institute. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Safe Haven, The Cosgrove Institute, St. Mary's Catholic Church of Oxford or St. Peter's Catholic Church of Cosgrove. Norma Streng was born May 5, 1936, at Mercy Hospital in Anamosa, Iowa, to Cyril and Catherine (Turnis) Streng. She lived on the farm outside of Cascade until fifth grade when the family eventually moved to town. Norma graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1954 before attending Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, where she graduated from the teacher program. She later earned her four-year degree from the University of Iowa. She began teaching in Cosgrove, now known as Clear Creek Amana schools. The passion Norma had for teaching is what led her to such a successful career as a caring, intelligent and unforgettable teacher. She retired in 1991, after 34 years of doing what she loved most. Norma worked various summer jobs around the area, most recently at Schanz Furniture in Amana and the Broom and Basket Shop in West Amana. Norma Streng and Ted Frese spent 25 happy years together while living on his family farm before he passed away in 2007. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oxford and was a secretary for the Cosgrove Institute Board of Directors. Norma always had extra greeting cards on hand and was known for sending cards or flowers to everyone she knew. She always said, "I never regretted having been a teacher and always remembered the fine people at Cosgrove for their kindness." Norma is survived by her sister, Grace (Dennis) Yeager; many wonderful former students; and an abundance of great people she met and enjoyed along her life's path. She will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her companion, Ted Frese; and many special friends and acquaintances. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary