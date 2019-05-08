NORMA JEAN WRIGHT Palo Norma Jean Wright, 83, of 203 Main St., Palo, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital. Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Palo United Methodist Church by the Rev. John Howerton. Burial: Palo Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church Friday from 3 until 7 p.m. and Saturday after 9:30 a.m. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Survivors include her daughter, Vickie (Tom) Clymer of Palo; brother-in-law, Dan Wright of Lake Geneva, Wis.; a niece; two nephews; and many loving friends and neighbors. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, in 2009; and her sister-in-law, Joan Wright. Norma Livermore was born June 29, 1935, in New York, the daughter of Ralph "Jack" and Pearl Hepker Livermore. She was a member of Palo United Methodist Church. Norma retired in 1995 after 25 years with Westside Insurance of Palo. Norma always felt at home when she was at church in Palo. She loved her family. She was an avid collector of cardinals and enjoyed flowers. Norma loved sitting in her driveway watching the cardinals at the feeders, and visiting with her friends who would stop by to visit. The family would like to thank the compassionate care provided by her doctors and the loving staff of St. Luke's Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a . Online condolences may be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2019