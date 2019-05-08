Home

POWERED BY

Services
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
For more information about
Norma Wright
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Wright

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norma Wright Obituary
NORMA JEAN WRIGHT Palo Norma Jean Wright, 83, of 203 Main St., Palo, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital. Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Palo United Methodist Church by the Rev. John Howerton. Burial: Palo Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church Friday from 3 until 7 p.m. and Saturday after 9:30 a.m. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Survivors include her daughter, Vickie (Tom) Clymer of Palo; brother-in-law, Dan Wright of Lake Geneva, Wis.; a niece; two nephews; and many loving friends and neighbors. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, in 2009; and her sister-in-law, Joan Wright. Norma Livermore was born June 29, 1935, in New York, the daughter of Ralph "Jack" and Pearl Hepker Livermore. She was a member of Palo United Methodist Church. Norma retired in 1995 after 25 years with Westside Insurance of Palo. Norma always felt at home when she was at church in Palo. She loved her family. She was an avid collector of cardinals and enjoyed flowers. Norma loved sitting in her driveway watching the cardinals at the feeders, and visiting with her friends who would stop by to visit. The family would like to thank the compassionate care provided by her doctors and the loving staff of St. Luke's Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a . Online condolences may be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now