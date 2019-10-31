|
NORMAN HERMAN GLANDORF Williamsburg Norman Herman Glandorf passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City at the age of 91 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Marjean of Williamsburg; three children, Steven (Rhonda) Glandorf of Parnell and Brenda Glandorf and Linda (Orie) Yoder, all of Williamsburg; four grandchildren, Tia (Wade) Samo, Tara (Rob) Sayer, Laura (Jason) Mooney and Jesse (Addie) Yoder; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie (Bob) Hull of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Stuart Glandorf; daughter, Susan Glandorf; a brother, Mervin Glandorf; a sister, Pauline Wetjen; and a great-granddaughter, Anna Sayer. Celebration of Life services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Conroy. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Memorials are for Trinity Lutheran Church or Lutheran Interparish School. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019