Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Norman "Norm" Kohl

Norman "Norm" Kohl Obituary
NORMAN "NORM" KOHL Cedar Rapids Norman "Norm" Kohl, 85, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at his home. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Services: 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, at the funeral home. Burial: Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Norm was born Feb. 5, 1934, in Lisbon, Iowa, the son of Emery and Helen (Weaver) Kohl. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. Norm married Elaine Cray on July 4, 1958, in Cedar Rapids. He worked as a pipefitter for Iowa Fire Protection for 24 years. Norm was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Cedar Rapids and a 50-year member of UA Local No. 669 Sprinkler Fitters. He enjoyed camping and fishing. He was a member of the National Campers & Hikers Association. Norm was a big fan of John Wayne and Westerns. He loved spending time with his family and having breakfast and socializing with his many friends. Survivors include his son, Kevin Kohl (Roxanne Smith) of Cedar Rapids; his daughter, Lisa (Tim) Carson of Melbourne, Fla.; and his eight grandchildren, Derek Kohl, Jesse Hoepner, Nicole Schneider, Brianne Carson, Whitney Carson, Tyler Kohl, Tessa Kohl and Tallie Kohl. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; parents, Emery and Helen Kohl; brothers, Gaylord and Emery "Vern" Kohl; and sisters, Maxine Jones, and Mary Jean Vaan Slyke. Memorials may be directed to the . Please share a memory of Norm at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 16, 2019
