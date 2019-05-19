NORMAN LEE KRAUTH Toddville Norman Lee Krauth, 89, of Toddville, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the Hiawatha Care Center. Norman's wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Norm was born Oct. 1, 1929, to Edward and Hattie (Peterman) Krauth in Massena, Iowa. He graduated from Atlantic High School and joined the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Seabee after World War II. Following his discharge, he attended Iowa State University, resulting in his position as a construction inspector with the Iowa DOT. Norm married Nancy Hon Miller in Clear Lake, Iowa. His entire business career involved the sales of road construction and mining equipment. He was employed by the James W. Bell Co. as a salesman in 1954 while living in Mason City, Iowa. In 1980, Norm was named sales manager, and he and his wife, Nancy, moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he worked for the Bell Co. until his retirement in 1994. Norm loved his Labrador retrievers and trained them for AKC Retriever Field Trial competitions. Most weekends in the spring and fall saw him and his wife, Nancy, loading the travel trailer to take the dogs to another trial or hunt test. Norm is survived by his wife, Nancy; and two stepsons, David (Ruth) Miller of Mason City, Iowa, and Steven Miller of Garden Grove, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents and two infant brothers. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that any memorials be sent to Echo Hill Presbyterian Church, 9000 C Ave., Marion, IA 52302. Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.iowacremation.com. Published in The Gazette on May 19, 2019