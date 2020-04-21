|
|
NORMAN G. MIDDLEKAUFF Cedar Rapids Norman G. Middlekauff, of Pleasant Hill, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of life will be at a later date. Norman was born July 30, 1924, in Montezuma, Iowa, on the family farm. He graduated from Ollie High School, where he starred in baseball and basketball. He continued on to play semi-pro baseball. He served in World War II for 2½ years. He met his wife in Kansas City, Mo. They moved to Cedar Rapids, where Norm worked for Collins Radio, later Rockwell International, for 35 years. Norm enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs and walking several miles a day. Norm cherished his time with his family enjoying vacations and holidays. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Ora Jane Middlekauff; and his sister, Patricia Reinier. Left to cherish Norm's memories are his wife of 68 years, Betty; his children, Ann (Mike) Brown, Dave (Cheryl) Middlekauff and Steve Middlekauff; eight grandchildren, Jacob (Vanessa) Johnson and Brayden Brown, Elena and Colin Middlekauff, Nick, Jackson, Luke and Emmerson Middlekauff; and one great-granddaughter, Kynleigh Johnson. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020