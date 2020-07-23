NORMAN ODELIAN OSMUNDSON West Union Norman Odelian Osmundson, 88, of West Union, Iowa, formerly of Marion, Iowa, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Stoney Brook in West Union. He was born April 29, 1932, in Frog Hollow, rural West Union, Iowa, to Nanfred and Myrtle (Ruroden) Osmundson. Norman attended nine years at country school and continued his education in West Union. From May 11, 1954 to March 7, 1956, Norman served in the U.S. Army. Norman was united in marriage to Kathleen Marie Bemiss on Sept. 6, 1959, in West Union. Throughout the years, he worked as a machinist in assembly at Linkbelt, Iowa Manufacturing and Goss, all in the Cedar Rapids area. Norman retired in 1997 and they moved to Marion. He was a lifetime member of Bethany Lutheran Church, American Legion Post in Marion and the Machinist Union. Norman loved kids, listening to gospel and western music and family get-togethers. He enjoyed traveling out West and bus trips. Norman collected Ertl Farmall tractors, and enjoyed his coin collection. Surviving Norman are his siblings, Lyla Molokken of Clermont, Iowa, Gaylord (Barbara) Osmundson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Diane (Dave) Lensing of Postville, Iowa, and Ardith (Randy) Allen of Decorah, Iowa; his nieces and nephews, LaRita Pritchard of Des Moines, Iowa, Denise (Jim) Walker of Breckenridge, Colo., Darin (Wendy) Osmundson of Phoenix, Ariz., Dawn (Paul) Bayarena of Austin, Texas, Bryan (Ginny) Wilson of Sachse, Texas, Angela (Michael) Dark of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Andrea (Mitchell) White of Springville, Iowa, Melissa (Rami) Kafa of Youngstown, Ohio, and McKenzie (Ryan) Stockman of Ridgeway, Iowa; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceding Norman in death were his wife of 51 years, Kathy Osmundson, who died Feb. 2, 2011; his parents, Nanfred and Myrtle Osmundson; his sisters, Delores Osmundson, Eleanor Wilson and Geneva Meinecke; one brother, Kenny Osmundson; nephew, Randy Molokken; and a niece, Julie Fulsaas. A private family service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 23. The church will livestream the service. To view the livestream. please go to the Facebook webpage: Bethany Lutheran Church, Ossian, Iowa. Memorial may be sent to Diane Lensing, 12422 Springfield Dr., Postville, IA 52162. Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of West Union is assisting the family with arrangements.



