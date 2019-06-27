NORMAN WYLIE Homestead Norman Wylie, 81, of Homestead, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in his home. Memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Marengo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW, where there will be a 7 p.m. rosary. Norman was born Sept. 13, 1937, in Leon, the son of Calvin and Maxine (Fulton) Wylie. Norman served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1962. He was united in marriage to Alyce "Sally" Meyers on May 21, 1962, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Norman worked for more than 35 years at Wilsons/Farmstead as a paymaster. He enjoyed gardening, watching the Cubs, visiting neighborhood taverns and having a cold Bud Light, antiquing, going to auctions, traveling to Wisconsin, people-watching and "Peace and Quiet." Norman is survived by his wife of over 57 years, Sally; his son, Jon Wylie (Amanda Okopski); his daughters, Susan Wylie and Kathleen (Matt) Kuba; four grandchildren, Jack and Ben Kuba and Lydia and Amos Bakopoulos; a sister, Donna Keown; brother-in-law, Andy (Mary Rita) Meyers; sister-in-law, Dollie Meyers; as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, his mother and father-in-law; brothers-in-law, Jim Keown and Jim Meyers; sister-in-law, Sister Judith Meyers; as well as a niece and nephew. Memorials may be directed to either St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Marengo or to Sisters of Mercy in Cedar Rapids. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com. Published in The Gazette on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary