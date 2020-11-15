NORRIS AND JANE GRONERT Cedar Rapids Norris, 90, and Jane (McQuillen) Gronert, 89, succumbed to COVID-19 two hours apart on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Keystone Cedars Assisted Living Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Out of respect for the health of others, there will be no services at this time. Norry was born on April 4, 1930, in Creston, Iowa, the son of Frank and Jessica (Kaiserlik) Gronert. The family later moved to Tipton, Iowa. Jane was born May 4, 1931, in Bennett, Iowa, the daughter of Elmer "Butch" and Verna (Pahl) McQuillen. They met in eighth grade at Tipton Community Schools after a fire at the Bennett school required that students bus to Tipton. The two were high school sweethearts. They married July 9, 1951, in Corpus Christi, Texas, where Norry served in the U.S. Navy. The couple settled in Midway, Iowa, where they lived for more than 60 years. Norris worked at Collins Radio (Rockwell Collins) for 37 years. Jane was a homemaker and teacher's aide in the Alburnett Community Schools. They were longtime members of Toddville Free Methodist Church, with Jane teaching Sunday school and Norris serving on the board. Norry was active in the Otter Creek Lions Club and the American Legion of Toddville, earning many awards for distinguished service. Jane was likewise recognized for her dedication to blood donation over the years. Norry and Jane were avid fans of Hawkeye football and basketball, Chicago Cubs baseball, and Chicago Bears football. They enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren. Norris and Jane are survived by their daughters, Joyce (Randy) Skibbe of Tiffin, Iowa, Joan Gronert of Coralville, Iowa, Jill (Mark) Hurt of Marion, Iowa, and Jan (Mike) Rosko of Monument, Colo.; grandchildren, Adam (Shannon) Skibbe, Jessica (Kyle) Fountain, Shelby (Zach) Cooper, Derek (Laura) Hurt, Anna Rosko and Ben Rosko; eight great-grandchildren; Norry's brother, Walter Gronert of Grimes, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews across three generations. They were preceded in death by their parents; Norry's siblings, Frank Gronert, John Gronert, Josephine "Sis" Nanninga, Norbert "Nub" Gronert and Maurine Hostler; Jane's siblings, Wayne McQuillen, Lyle McQuillen and Esther Clemens; and Jane's twin, Joyce, who died when the girls were 10. They will be greatly missed by family, friends and those who were blessed to know them. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, gifts in their memory may be directed to the Otter Creek Lions Club or the American Legion of Toddville. The family extends a special thank-you to Hospice of Mercy and Matt at Keystone Cedars for their exceptional care. Norris and Jane, you have fought the good fight, you have finished the race, you have kept the faith.