|
|
NYLAH DIOR CRAWFORD Iowa City Nylah Dior Crawford, 3-month-old daughter of Shaina Fay and Torrence Crawford, died suddenly Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Parkview Church East Campus at 1027 Highway 6 E (former Stuff building), where there will be a time of visitation beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday until the services. A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow services at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her memory. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019